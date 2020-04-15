Rwanda Confirms 2 New Covid-19 Cases As Five Recover

Rwanda has confirmed two new coronavirus cases, out of 923 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of confirmed cases to 136.

However, 54 patients have so far recovered including five in the last 24 hours and 7 on April 14 when the country completed the first month since the first case was identified from an Indian national.

The two cases consist of contacts of the previously confirmed positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

As usual, the exercise that follows confirmation of positive cases is their isolation and the tracing of their contacts so that they can also be quarantined and tested in the process.

The ministry also said that all patients are under treatment in stable conditions at designated health facilities while most of them are asymptomatic. However, no patient is in critical condition.

The general public is warned against withholding information that would lead to tracing of contacts, or jeopardizing public safety. Anyone involved, says the communique, will be punished by relevant laws.

Several cases of people suspected of violating instructions of lockdown, distribution of support relief have been registered and are under investigation.

A call to heighten vigilance to avoid the spread of Covid-19 has been sustained during this lockdown that is expected to go up to April 19 at 23:59.

Covid-19 continues to be a big threat with world registering 2,026,051 cases today and 129,077 deaths.

The UK was today the biggest victim with 761 deaths followed by Spain 324. Italy registered neither a new case nor a new death today.