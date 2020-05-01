Airtel Rwanda Donates Rwf135M for Covid-19 Frontline Workers 

Airtel Rwanda has donated Rwf135m to the ministry of health in support of government efforts towards fighting against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in Rwanda.

The donation was handed over in Kigali on May 1, 2020 by Airtel Managing Director Amit Chawla, to Rwanda’s Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije.

Airtel communications office said the donation will essentially, but not limited, focus on providing safety equipment for frontline health workers who have worked tirelessly to test and treat Covid-19 patients.

“We recognize the plight that is affecting frontline health workers and wish to extend our support in battling Covid-19. This contribution is a token of our gratitude towards the role played by the frontline workers who are executing the government’s effort to end the global pandemic” Chawla said.

The donation comes at a time when Rwanda is focusing on preventive measures such as mass testing and screening of the public as the government started to relax the coronavirus lockdown measures effective May 4, 2020.

Dr. Daniel Ngamije, Minister of Health said the Airtel donation is a good sign of solidarity and humanity from the telecommunication company and the funds will be crucial in the war against coronavirus.

“The donation will help to support our national Covid-19 response plan. We will continue partnership and collaboration for the good of our people,” Ngamije said.

Airtel’s support also adds to several donations government of Rwanda has received from the government of Qatar, Jack Ma foundation, the USA and the Chinese governments among many others.