COVID-19: Rwanda Has Conducted over 33, 000 Tests

Rwanda has so far tested 33, 303 samples since the outbreak of the first new Coronavirus case in the country in March, according to the Ministry of Health.

The numbers were revealed on Saturday as the country announced 6 new cases out of, taking the total number of registered cases to 255 since the first case was registered on March 14.

In yet another promising development, 11 people were confirmed to have recovered from the virus, putting the total of recoveries at 120 while active cases now stand at 135.

The six new cases were still attributed to cross-border truck drivers and their assistants, with the Ministry yet again saying that “all the active cases are in isolation in stable conditions”.

Though Rwanda is set to embark on new relaxed measures on Monday, May 4, the Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije on Friday cautioned people that the virus is still around and precautions must be taken, including social distancing and safety measures.

He said that the Ministry will continue to carry out more tests and tracing possible contacts to ensure that there are no new infections.

The virus continues to manifest itself in the East African Community (EAC), with truck drivers identified as the main source of new infections.

Globally, COVID-19 cases have hit 3,462,897 while deaths are now at 243,569, expected to cross the 250, 000 mark by Sunday. Rwanda has not registered any death. 1,104,723 have recovered from the virus.