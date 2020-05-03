COVID-19: Rwanda Records 4 New Cases As Country Readies for New Measures

As the country readies to embark on new relaxed measures replacing the lockdown this Monday, 4 new cases of New Coronavirus have bee registered and as has been in recent days, are linked to cross-border movements.

The Ministry of Health said on Sunday that 4 new COVIDー19 cases were recorded out of 1,047 samples tested, bringing the total now to 259. The country has now conducted over 34, 000 tests in total since the outbreak of New Coronavirus on March 14.

The Health Ministry also announced 4 new recoveries, putting the total of recoveries at 124 while active cases remain as they were on Saturday at 135. The country is yet to register a fatality.

On Monday, Rwandans will embark on new cabinet measures announced by Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente last week which will see some sections of the people in different sectors go back to work on Monday but all are expected to be back home by 8 pm.

According to the Minister of Health Dr Daniel Ngamije, the new relaxed measures were arrived at after an assessment showed that there are likely to be no new infections hence reopening some parts of the economy.

People are expected to observe social distancing measures as well as safety measures, including wearing a face mask and ensuring proper hygiene measures.

Dr Ngamije said the new emerging cases are nothing to worry about because the source is known and under control while new measures to avert cross-border cases have been put in place.

The new measures will be in place for at least two weeks before the government makes a fresh assessment and come up with more measures.

Employers have been encouraged to make sure that only essential staff report to work while the rest are expected to continue working from home.

Dr Ngamije said the government will continue to carry out more tests and tracing possible contacts to ensure that there are no new infections.

The virus continues to manifest itself in the East African Community (EAC), with truck drivers identified as the main source of new infections.

Tanzania has particularly been fingered for its poor handling of the outbreak, with President John Magufuli on Sunday casting doubt on New Coronavirus cases in the country after he alleged that a goat and pawpaw turned out positive.

Globally, COVID-19 cases have hit 3,546,700 while deaths are now at 247,355 by press time. 1,149,460 have recovered from the virus across the globe as several countries look to reopen collapsing economies.