COVID-19 Update – Rwanda: Total Cases Increase to 284

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rwanda has increased to 284 after four new cases were identified among 1,040 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours.

No patient recovered today; the total recoveries remain 140 while the active cases have increased to 144.

No fatal case has been registered in Rwanda.

As Rwanda closes the first week under the relaxed COVID-19 lockdown, 42,425 tests have been conducted.

As promised earlier, the relaxed lockdown will be revisited after 15 days, which will elapse next week.

Globally, 4,155,288 cases have been registered and the deaths reached 282,780.

Today, Wuhan, China where the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed reported its first new coronavirus case in more than a month, according to CNN.