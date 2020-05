The former governor of Northern Province, and lately Director General of National Rehabilitation Service(NRS)Bosenibamwe Aimé, has died.

News has it that he died from a short illness.

Bosenibamwe was in civil service for several years now. He served as Governor of the Northern Province before his latest appointment as Director-General of National Rehabilitation Service(NRS) in 2017.

Bosenibamwe will be remembered for his courage and hardworking.