National Exams Results For Advanced Level To Be Announced Next Week

National exams’ results for Advanced level (senior six), Year-3 teachers training colleges, and Level-5 for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) national exams will be announced next week, the Ministry of Education has announced.

In July this year, these candidates sat for national examinations for the first time in two years following the suspension of schools to prevent more spread of COVID-19.

“MINEDUC informs the public, students, and parents in particular that the results of National Examinations for S6 General Education, Year 3 results (TTC), and Level 5 (TVET) will be officially released on 15 November 2021,” The Ministry of Education wrote on Twitter.

According to the National Examinations and Schools Inspection Authority, this year, in the Advanced level or senior six, there was an increase of 1.7%, up to 52,145 candidates from 52,291 in 2019.

For the TVET schools, there were 22,910 candidates this year.