Pictorial: Extraordinary Cabinet Meeting Reviews COVID-19 Measures

This evening, President Paul Kagame chaired an extraordinary cabinet meeting over COVID-19 situation.

The cabinet is expected to review several measures meant to prevent spread of COVID-19, most likely by strengthening them given the current situation.

The meeting is taking place a couple of days after the Ministry of Health released a communique warning about a new, serious variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Southern Africa.

In the communique, the ministry reinstated a-24 hour quarantine against travelers arriving in Rwanda effective November 28 at noon.

The new variant which spreads quickly is bad news to the world at large and to Rwanda in particular where efforts to curb more spread has been paying off.

The country has now vaccinated nearly 6 million people with first dose, and 3.4 with two doses.

For the last one week, the country started vaccinating the 12+ children in its effort to vaccinate all eligible people who represent 60% of the entire population by the end of the year.

Numbers of new COVID-19 infections and fatalities would also send a message that the country is fighting a good battle against the pandemic.

In the last seven days, Rwanda registered two fatalities, while two people were admitted. None of them was in critical condition.