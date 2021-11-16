Rwanda Football Player Goes Missing in Kenya After Suspension for Drinking Binge 

The Rwanda national midfielder Niyonzima ‘Sefu’ Olivier has gone missing in Kenya hours after his team’s defeat to Kenya in a World Cup qualifying game on Monday.

The AS Kigali midfielder, who scored the only goal in Rwanda’s 2-1 defeat to Kenya in Group E’s final game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, did not travel home with his teammates after he reportedly left the hotel without telling anyone.

The Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) has now suspended Niyonzima ‘Sefu’ Olivier, from the national team, indefinitely, for “inappropriate behavior”.

It is understood that FERWAFA president, Olivier Nizeyiman, who was with the national team, had attempted to speak to the player, but Niyonzima would have none of it.

Speaking to KT Press, FERWAFA’s Interim General Secretary, Iraguha David, said “Olivier NIyonzima has been indefinitely suspended from the national team over inappropriate behavior.”

“Yesterday after the game, NIyonzima breached the team protocol for drinking, and refused to listen when he was told to stop, and left the hotel afterwards. The team is having to return home without him.”

The incident occurred hours after the midfielder scored Rwanda’s only goal in their 2-1 defeat to Kenya in Group E’s final game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

With Rwanda trailing, 2-0 at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Niyonzima slipped in between Kenyan defence to score in 65th minute, from a Muhadjiri Hakizimana.

The defeat leaves Rwanda at the bottom of Group E with just one point, from five defeat and one draw.

Niyonzima who has been in the national team since 2017, reportedly begun behaving inappropriately in the dressing room.