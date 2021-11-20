Tickets for the BK Basketball All Star Game Sold Out

The All Star Game is scheduled to take place this November 20, at the Kigali Arena and the tickets of the game already sold out.

It is the final game of the year where the season ends with the All Star Game finale. It is a match that will feature two captains and the selected players where one team will be led by Ndizeye Dieudonne Gaston who plays for the Patriots and Shyaka Olivier who was named Most Valuable Player of the Year (MVP) this year.

In the press conference with the media Friday, Jabo Randry, Basketball Federation’s operations manager, said that they are well prepared and already tickets sold out.

Not only this game will be played, there will be also other freestyle that will be preceded by a three-on-three 3×3 game against the youngsters selected from the top four teams in the Junior basketball league, and a game of Wheelchair Basketball for the Disabled.

In terms of prizes, the best performer in the Slum dunk will be rewarded with five hundred thousand (500rwf) and the winner of the three points will also be rewarded with five hundred (500) in the Freestyle show.

At the top of the table, the winning team was given the chance that both teams had decided to give the award to Meshak Rwampungu, who suffered an accident that left him paralyzed, when his team of Kigali Basketball Club had an accident in the 2014-2015 season where they were going to play a national league game in Butare-southern province.