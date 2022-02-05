A Thief Breaks Into A House, But Hits the Wrong Button

A suspected thief in Rubavu district, Western province clicked a wrong button after breaking into a house and getting what he expected to steal.

On January 31, 2022, three suspected thieves successfully broke into a home located in Byahi cell, Rubavu sector, but were shocked after all were arrested by police.

Superintendent of Police(SP) Bonaventure Twizere Karekezi, Spokesperson of the Western province said that the one who entered into the house was arrested red-handed after the owner of the house alerted police immediately.

The suspects are Emmanuel Niyomugabo, Chukul Aboudul aged 26 and Jean Damascène Ntirenganya, 35 years old.

“They were three. Niyomugabo broke into the house, Chukul Aboudul and Jean Damascène Ntirenganya remained outside. The owner of the house who alerted police did not know that one of the thieves entered the house. When the police arrived, the ones who were outside run off the site. Niyomugabo who was inside came out with the flat screen and handed it to police officers, thinking they were his mates who remained outside,” SP Karekezi explained.

According to SP Karekezi, after Niyomugabo came out of the house he was immediately arrested by the same officers.

SP Karekezi said that Niyomugabo gave information that helped to arrest his two fellows. He also took police officers to his house which has serving as a store of stolen things.

Police found two television flat screens, and several weapons they use to break into peoples’ houses.

All the suspects were handed over to the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), according to SP Karekezi.

According to the law, no 68/2018 of 30/08/2018, section 166, any person found guilty of stealing is imprisoned for a period not less than one year and not beyond two years.

The convict is also punished with fine not less than Rwf 1 Million and not above Rwf2million, or doing community work for six months.

However, the law no 68/2018 of 30/08/2018 section 167 says punishment of a thief can double for example, when the convict broke the house to enter, using materials to open the house or enter, stealing in the resident house, or when theft was conducted by more than one person.