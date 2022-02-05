FC Barcelona Legend Jose Maria Bakero Expected In Rwanda Today

Former Spanish professional footballer who played for Real Sociedad and FC Barcelona, Jose Maria Bakero is expected in Kigali city today for a nine day visit.

According to Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Bakero comes within the framework of potential partnership in football development related projects in his capacity as FC Barcelona scouting director.

Bakero will meet with Rwanda’s men and women first division league team Head coaches and Men’s Senior National Team technical staff to exchange experiences and skills, according to FERWAFA.

Bakero was instrumental during the successful era of the famous Dream Team between 1988 and 1997 playing 329 matches overall and winning 13 trophies for the Catalans−FC Barcelona.

The statement from FERWAFA says he will visit different football academies and watch the on-going league matches throughout his stay in Rwanda.

During his visit, Bakero will also experience and discover the beauty of remarkable Rwanda traveling to Volcanoes National Park, Akagera National Park and Kigali Genocide Memorial to pay respects to victims and to learn more about the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.