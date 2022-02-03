City of Kigali, RBC Deploy ‘Mobile Clinic’ to Scale Up Vaccination

The City of Kigali and Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) will beginning today deploy a mobile clinic to sensitize and enable city dwellers to access vaccination services in a bid to scale up inoculation against Covid-19.

The mobile clinic will be deployed in different part of the city, particularly targeting adults that are yet to get the booster shot more than three months after receiving the first two jabs.

City authorities said this the Mobile Clinic van will help Kigali residents access Covid-19 vaccination services easily. This morning the van will be stationed at Sonatubes-Rwandex till 10am, Rwandex – Kanogo (10:00am-12:00pm) and Kanogo- Poids lourds- Nyabugogo (01:00pm- 04:30pm).

Rwanda has so far vaccinated over 8.6 million people with the first dose, of which 7,125, 063 have got two jabs. Some 1,071,593 people have take the booster shot. The Government is encouraging all eligible people to go for the booster dose as the country looks to turn a page towards normalcy but with precaution.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed Rwanda for her efforts to meet vaccination targets. The Country is set to reach the third target of 70% inoculation by mid-2022, having surpassed the previous targets.