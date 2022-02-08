President Kagame Speaks Out On Relations With Burundi, Uganda & DRC

President Paul Kagame says relations with Burundi have improved greatly in recent months and more will be done together with President Evariste Ndayishimiye, to fully restore ties, in order for the citizens of the two countries to co-exist.

The Head of State made the remarks on Tuesday at Parliament while officiating at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Minister of Infrastructure, Dr. Ernest Nsabimana, and the Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Eng. Patricie Uwase.

President Kagame said the issues between Rwanda and Burundi, including insecurity along the shared border, can be easily addressed & soon will be got out of the way for the people of the two countries to freely move across the borders. He emphasized the will on both sides.

“As you might have noticed, for a while now our leaders have been meeting their colleagues from Burundi on the border or inside Burundi. Recently, the President of Burundi sent me emissaries with his message,”

“We want to continue on the path to fully restore ties between our two countries. I can therefore say we’ve seen a number of steps being taken and there is good progress. In the coming days, our relations will continue to improve and go back to where it was before,” President Kagame.

The Head of State said that they will address all the issues relating to security, particularly cross-border infiltrators in Nyungwe and Kibira forests on either side of the border, saying that their time is up. He pointed out that the two countries will work out a solution for that, adding that the issues will be easily dealt with.

On relations with Uganda, President Kagame touched on recent developments, including the reopening of the Gatuna OSBP, once again reiterating the issues which in the first place led to the closure of the border. He also used the opportunity to give the background of the problem.

President Kagame once again talked about the issue of the safety of Rwandans in Uganda, which to date remains, where hundreds of Rwandans are arbitrarily arrested on accusations of espionage -something he said resulted into persecution & mistreatment of many innocent people facilitated.

He pointed out that Rwanda raised the issues with Uganda for a long time but there was little or no action, which among other things led to the closure of the Gatuna OSPB. He pointed out that several envoys were sent from Uganda to discuss the matter & agree on a solution.