Private Schools Under Gov’t Subsidy Breaching Partnership Agreement -Survey

A new survey indicates that the 1987 partnership agreement between government and aided schools, owned by non-governmental organizations and Faith based institutions was breached and should be reviewed to improve the quality of education in the country.

They (government aided schools) count for 45% of the whole schools in the country.

According to the survey, government aided school’s owners breached agreements through poor procurement policies, poor financial management skills, high student dropout, and unsuitable audits, among other loopholes that affect the quality of education in the country.

Conducted by Rwanda Governance Board (RGB), the survey also indicated that the existing partnership agreement between government and aided schools is outdated and does not meet required standards for education for all and quality education in the country.

“The agreement is outdated compared to what is needed today. It doesn’t meet the new trends and country’s targets to improve the quality of education. It will be reviewed soon,” Dr. Usta Kaitesi, Chief Executive Officer at RGB said.

“The review of the agreement aims at improving the quality of education delivered to students. But also, further cater for the students with disabilities. The survey indicated that teachers do not take enough time to take care of the students, basically the reviewed agreement will put students first,” she added.

The survey found a Citizen Report Card (CRD) for 2021 indicating that citizens who were satisfied with audit commit in government aided schools only stands at 1.20%, school dropout dissatisfaction mindset at 76.7%, negative mindset of parents on the role of educating their children 60.9%, and citizens thinking that unacceptable behavior of teachers and school managers stands at 25.1%.

“The draft is ready; we are still working on the final copy of the partnership agreement and will be signed soon by all the partners. It will explore everyone’s role in the education sector to improve the quality of education,” Gaspard Twagirayezu, Minister of State in charge of Primary and Secondary Education said.

“We want school leadership, management and education to be in the appropriate line with government targets to put children at the forefront,” Twagirayezu said.

The survey show that fulfilling partnership agreements with the government stands at 24.21%, freedom of worship in schools at 35.30% and school feeding programs appreciated at 40.90%.

The survey was conducted last year, covering 85 government aided schools located in 11 districts across the country. They include Bugesera, Gatsibo, Kicukiro, Nyarugenge, Musanze, Rulindo, Rubavu, Ngororero, Rusizi, Nyanza and Nyaruguru.

According to the survey that was released this week, the government aided schools account for 54% of the schools in the country.