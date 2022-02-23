Tour du Rwanda 2022: South African Main Kent Wins Stage Four

South African Kent Main from ProTouch cycling club has won Stage four of the Tour du Rwanda 2022.

The stage involved racing from Kigali to Gicumbi district, Northern Province, with riders covering a distance of 124 kilometers.

“This is one of my biggest races. I had strong teammates today, and when I got a gap, I had to make it to the finish line,” Kent told the media.

“It was a strong ride from Moise Mugisha since the breakaway, he gave it all. I’m sure if I didn’t win today, he would have got a chance.”

Rwanda is represented by the national team and Benediction Ignite, a professional cycling club.

Yesterday, Colombian, Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia from the Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli club won the longest stage of Tour du Rwanda 2022. The stage involved riders racing from Kigali to Rubavu, a distance of 155.9 kilometers.

Valencia won the yellow jersey after using 3hr 54,10 seconds to reach the finish line.

Tomorrow, stage four continues in Muhanga-Musanze, the distance will cover 124 kilometers.