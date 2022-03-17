Burundi’s President Ndayishimiye Receives Antoine Cardinal Kambanda

Burundian President has yet received another dignitary from Rwanda- Antoine Cardinal Kambanda at his office of Gitega.

The visit of Cardinal Antoine took place in the sideline of the annual meeting of Catholic Bishops of Rwanda and Burundi known in its French name as Conférences des Ordinaires du Rwanda et du Burundi.

Created on June 6, 1981, the forum has an objective of enabling exchange of experience to establish a wide ecclesiastic context of the episcopal conferences from both countries.

In the past, this conference released several proposals relative to Rwanda and Burundi diplomatic relations.

They proposed re-establishment of Rwanda and Burundi cordial ties at a time the neighboring countries had pending issues to solve in relation to security.

Rwanda and Burundi are however showing signs of political will to settle existing blows.

This week, Rwanda’s Minister of Defence led a delegation that submitted to President Ndayishimiye a message of his Rwandan counterpart President Paul Kagame.

At the audience of President Ndayishimiye, Antoine Kambanda who is also the archbishop of Kigali was accompanied with Bishop Phillippe Rukamba of Diocese of Butare.

Rukamba also serves at the presidency of permanent committee of the Association of this forum, alongside Mgr Gervais Banshimiyubusa-Bishop of Ngozi.