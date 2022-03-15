Defence Minister Submits A Message of President Kagame to Burundian Counterpart

Rwanda’s Minister of Defence Maj. General Albert Murasira has submitted to President Ndayishimiye Evariste of Burundi, a special message from Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

The spokesperson of Burundian President said that the delegation had a conversation with Burundi head of state on how to strengthen ties between both countries.

Early last month, President Kagame said that relations with Burundi have improved greatly in recent months and more will be done together with President Evariste Ndayishimiye, to fully restore ties, in order for the citizens of the two countries to co-exist.

Both countries have, since a couple of months, been exchanging delegations to have conversations around furthering good relations between Rwanda and Burundi.

They also exchanged suspects of several crimes to face justice.

Relations between Rwanda and Burundi deteriorated in 2015 after late Predient Pierre Nkurunziza sought a third term in office, which was followed by civil crisis in Burundi.

Thousands of refugees fled to Rwanda with Burundi claiming that the refugees largely included criminals who had to face justice but were shielded by Rwanda.

Rwanda refuted the allegation and accused Burundi to rather give leeway to armed illegal groups to cross to Rwanda to sabotage country security.