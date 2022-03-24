Girlfriend Does Not Like My Music – Melodie Shocks Radio Host

Bruce Melodie(third left) in NairobiStrange but true: Rwanda’s finest music star Bruce Melodie reveals that, his girlfriend doesn’t like the fact that he is a musician and totally dislikes Bruce’s music.

Bruce revealed the hurting secret live in the interview at Kiss Fm, Nairobi, Kenya in the video that surfaced on social media.

In the video posted by social media sensation The Cat, Bruce Melodie is seen and heard struggling to explain to the hosts of the show how his girlfriend prefers him as a pastor but not a musician.

“She doesn’t like me singing, she’s not a fan and doesn’t even listen to my music but she likes me. She prefers to see me working in the office or being a pastor,” he said.

Melodie is known to many as a loving father of a beautiful daughter but, Bruce Melodie doesn’t like parading his girlfriend and the lucky lady is still a mystery in the showbiz industry.

People love and embrace R&B songs especially the lyrics and many believe that R&B musician’s lovers are the luckiest, but it’s not true, most of them have such scenarios like that of Bruce Melodie, whereby their spouses don’t even listen to their sweet records.

The interview is one of the six interviews Bruce Melodie did recently in Kenya, under media tour to promote his music across the region.

His hits like Katarina, Izina, Turaberanye and Incwi featuring Jamal are most loved by females due to sweet melodies and love words embedded in them.