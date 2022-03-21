League Roundup: Kiyovu Title Bid Gather Pace With Win Against Rivals Rayon

Kiyovu SC title bid gathered pace this weekend in an important derby win against long-term rivals Rayon Sports at Kigali Stadium.

Kiyovu’s seventh successive league win saw them reclaiming top spot in the standings with 50 points after 22 games, two points better off than APR FC.

Kiyovu had string opportunities in the opening stages of the game but the derby remained goalless until the 34th minute when Abedi Bigirimana curled home a free-kick to put the visitors in front.

Rayon Sports improved in the second half but could not pose any real threat to the Nyamirambo-based side.

Fred Muhozi came off the bench and scored in the 94th minute to wrap up the points with his first goal for Kiyovu after joining from Espoir FC.

Meanwhile, reigning champions APR FC overcame Musanze thought a 74th Yves Mugunga goal.

In Ngoma, Etoile de l’Est and Mukura shared spoils with Mukura in a goalless draw.

Yves Habimana struck late in the 85th minute in Espoir’s home win against Gasogi United while Bugesera and Gorilla also picked up victories against Rubavu-based teams Marines and Etincelles.

Elsewhere, bottom club Gicumbi earned a point at home after a hard-fought goalless draw with Police FC.