MISS Rwanda Contestant Nkusi Calls It Quit

Lynda Nkusi, Miss Rwanda 2022 contestant number 43 quit the beauty pageant competition over personal reasons, has said organiser of the competition.

Nkusi, allegedly a film actress entered the boot camp representing the Eastern Province.

There are in the boot camp 20 Miss Rwanda contestants, but her exit from the competition leaves only 19 contestants battling for the crown of Miss Rwanda 2022.

Her exit also means the exit of her project where she intended to create a platform like to help youth earn money using technology. The project was called Giving Life which works like GoFundMe.

This was the second time Lynda has been competing for the crown of Miss Rwanda. She was also contestant in Miss Rwanda 2021 but she failed to convince the jury at the level of boot camp.