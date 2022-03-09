Rwanda to Host African Parliamentary Union Meeting

Rwanda will tomorrow host the 77th Session of the Executive Committee of African Parliamentary Union (APU) in Kigali, where the country will share some of its best practices in governance.

The APU meeting will be held from March 10 to 11, 2022 with More than 120 delegates from 41 Parliaments expected to be in attendance.

The session will serve as an ideal platform for delegates to learn from each other and an excellent opportunity to share Rwanda’s best practices in terms of good governance, innovation, successes in response to COVID-19, efforts in economic recovery and implementing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement, Rwanda Parliament communique reads in part.

The Host MP Donatille Mukabalisa, the Speaker of Chamber of Deputies said: “serving as host for the Session of the continental inter-parliamentary organisation is a great honour, not only for the Parliament of Rwanda, but also for the people of Rwanda.”

She further said: “It is our deepest hope that we will certainly have a highly fruitful Session of the APU Executive Committee, which no doubt will pave the way for us to discuss with our African counterparts how best to cater to the needs of our citizens and contribute to helping them fulfill their aspirations,” Mukabalisa stated.

Rwanda will hold panel sessions on Friday March 11, 2022 which will feature talks on country’s reconstruction 28 years after the Genocide against Tutsi and leadership, good governance and reconciliation

The same will feature economic impact and recovery process and Rwanda’s response to covid-19 pandemic.

On the sidelines of APU sessions, delegates will take time off to witness firsthand Rwanda’s history and transformational journey.

Participants will visit such sites as Karama Integrated Development Model Village, the Campaign against Genocide Museum and Isange One Stop Center- a center that provides a holistic approach to fighting gender based violence (GBV) and child abuse in Rwanda.