RDB Adds More Fine to Hilltop Hotel

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has announced additional fines to one of the hotels that was recently fined for providing poor customer services during the just concluded 2022 Tour du Rwanda.

HillTop hotel, a Remera-based facility was on March 2, 2022 slapped with a Rwf300,000 fine after it emerged that its staff offered poor services to tour teams which stayed at the hotel for a week.

The hotel served as an accommodation facility for the riders and technical officials during the race.

RDB said that the fines were to remind all tourism and hospitality establishments of their responsibility to provide excellent service to clients.

Just three days later and following social media arguments on the weight of the initial fine, and more emerging similar complaints, RDB said today that they are additional fines.

RDB said “Following additional complaints, further inspections were conducted at Hilltop Hotel and Country Club (by RDB and local authorities) revealed glaring security, hygiene, health and safety violations, in reference to the Law Regulating the Tourism Industry in Rwanda.

“The hotel was therefore issued an immediate temporary closure for a period of one month and is required to address all issues of non- compliance identified by the inspection teams before re-opening,” RDB announced today on Twitter.

RDB used the opportunity to remind all Tourism and Hospitality establishments to abide by the set regulations. Any case of violation will be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

Rwanda has put its focus on high end tourism and product promotion under the Visit Rwanda campaign in which government has heavily invested in soliciting visitors from near and far.