National League Round Up: APR Remain Top in Title Race After Narrow Win over Marines

Reigning champions APR FC are top of the Rwandan football league after a 1-0 victory over Marines while Kiyovu kept themselves a point behind with a 1-0 win against Mukura.

Blaise Itangishaka scored the fastest goal of his career netting after just 40 seconds against Marines FC and his goal was enough to keep APR on course of successive defence of their league title.

On Sunday, Kiyovu recovered from defeats to Gasogi United and Marines to beat Mukura 1-0 with Muzamiru Mutyaba scoring the only goal of the game.

Francis Haringingo’s side still remains one point adrift of the league leaders with six games to go.

Mukura remain fourth but lose after two draws and defeats in their last five games.

Rayon Sports move up to third after 1-0 win over AS Kigali. Mael Dindjeke found the net in 31 minute for his first league goal for the club, bringing AS Kigali’s six-game unbeaten run to an end.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Gorilla FC beat Gasogi United 3-1 to earn three vital points thanks to goals from Mohamed Camara, Simeon Iradukunda and Henson Rutonesha. Perhaps the win feels sweeter as they had to play much of the second finished with then men after Michel Byukusenge was shown a straight red card in the 57th minute.

Elsewhere, Espoir FC made it three wins in a row with a 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Rutsiro FC.

Meanwhile, Etincelles can breathe in their fight against relagation their home 1-0 win over Police FC.

However, nails were hammered into Gicumbi FC and Étoile de l’Est relegation coffins as both clubs lost to Musanze and Bugesera respectively to remain bottom of the league.

Gicumbi have only won two games all season and will likely require a miracle to keep them up.