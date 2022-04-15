Gasogi United stops Kiyovu Sports Winning Streak 

The crunch game started brightly with each of the teams threading cautiously as they took time to settle into the crunch encounter.

It was a tough and entertaining game as Gasogi United dominated proceedings as their counterparts chased the game from the start to end.

It took just forty four minutes of the first half on the clock for Theodore Malipangu to fire his side ahead with a good finish from Penalty and fifty-eight minute, Hassan Djibrine scores the second.

It’s a third defeat at Kiyovu sports side after As kigali in opener game of both teams at the start of this season and Marine Fc.

Gasogi United Mantained all 45 minutes of the second half by doing less mistakes individually before Uwikunda Samuel sent off the Pitch Kiyovu sports skipper Kimenyi Yves with a Direct Red card.

After defeat of match day23, the greens remains the table leaders with 50 points waiting their rivals APR FC who still has one game in hand and 48 points. Gasogi United are now 6th on the league table with 26 points equal to Marine who will play against Northern based Gicumbi Fc on this Saturday of 16th Mach 2022.

Elsewhere Police Fc collects all points of the game after 1 goal of Twizerimana Onesme to null against Musanze Fc while the game between Rutsiro and Etoile d’Est ended with Rutsiro’s win by One goal of Mumbele Malekidogo on 90+6 minutes of the game.

Tomorrow’s games

-Gorilla Fc vs Rayon sports

-Marine Fc vs Gicumbi Fc

-Mukura VS&L vs Espoir fc