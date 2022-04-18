Gov’t Subsidies On Technical, Vocational Education to Attract More Students

As Rwanda strives to become a middle-income economy by 2035 and high income economy by 2050, the government is actively promoting Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs with new subsidy.

As the program which intends to reduce the cost from the student by 30% kick starts in this third term, the government is expected to inject Rwf5billions.

The offer will benefit boarding students enrolled in vocational schools across the country, but also be part of the efforts by the government to achieve its ambition of enrolling 60% ordinary level (s.3) graduates into TVETs by 2024 and expand job creation.

In 2024, the government targets to create 250,000 new jobs, annually.

The subsidy is also among the government strategies designed to help develop a critical mass of skilled youths and adults in many occupational areas that will accelerate its development agenda after citizens are turned into a highly productive and competitive workforce.

“In this year’s fiscal year, the government decided to inject Rwf5 billion to buy the equipment that is used in the government-aided vocational schools. This will enable schools to reduce fees,” Eng. Paul Umukunzi, the Director-General of Rwanda TVET Board said.

The decision follows the recent Ministry of Education campaign and other efforts to massively enroll youth in vocational schools. The two-week campaign conducted in February this year aimed to sensitize youth and parents about the “future of work”.

Vocational skills are believed to be a key pillar for socio-economic development and transformation.

Currently, only 31% of the students who leave the Ordinary level of secondary school (‘O’ level) join TVET schools, but officials target to double the number by 2024.

According to RTB, the youth should change their perception and go for TVET skills because 42% of the jobs on the labour market will be done by TVET graduates in the near future.

The government says technical skills have an important role in attaining increased output, reducing unemployment and poverty, as well as enhancing social development in Rwanda.