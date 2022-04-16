President Archange Touadera Awards Rwandan Peacekeepers with Service Medals

Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) have been decorated with medals by President Faustin Archange Touadéra to recognize their efforts to restore peace and stability in his country.

The medal award ceremony took place at the office of the President, Palais dela Renaissance in Bangui capital city, and was attended by different Central African Republic (CAR) government officials and the Chief of General Staff of Central African Republic Armed Forces, Gen Zephélin Mamadou.

The event was also attended by the Head of Rwanda Diplomatic mission in CAR, Olivier Kayumba.

The medals decorated are categorized into four types. The contingent commander was decorated with “Grade de commander”. The senior Officers were decorated with “Grade des Officiers” while Junior Officers were decorated with “Grade de Chevalier”. The other ranks were decorated with “Grade de l’Etoile du Mérite Militaire”.

The President of CAR, Prof Archange Touadéra applauded the service of Rwandan peacekeepers to the people of the Central African Republic during the critical period.

“Rwandan peacekeepers have been vital in supporting efforts for restoration of peace and security to the people of CAR,” he said.

The Contingent Commander Col Augustin MIGABO acknowledged the President of CAR for recognizing the Rwabatt8 achievement in 12 months on duty.

“The medal decoration today is a sign of discipline, resilience, and professionalism shown by the Rwabatt8 during twelve months on tour of duty and good cooperation to the people of the Central African Republic and entire MINUSCA leadership,” he said.