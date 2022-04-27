Muslim Referee Stops Peace Cup Game to Allow Players Break Ramadan Fast

For the first time in the history of Rwandan football, a game was interrupted to give Muslim players a time to break their Ramadan fast.

This happened during the first leg of Peace Cup quarter final between Rayon Sports and Bugesera at Kigali Stadium on Tuesday evening.

In the 15th minute of the encounter, referee Abdul Twagirumukiza blew the whistle to allow players observing the Ramadan to take on nutrition.

During the Ramadan, Muslims partaking in a period of fasting do not eat nor drink during the daylight hours from sunrise to sunset.

Muslim players from both teams, including Musa Esenu who scored the only goal of the game, were seen eating bananas and drinking juice during the pause.

The referee Abdul Nshimyumukiza, who is himself Muslim ran off the field to get a drink before resuming the game.

Rayon Sports went on to win the first leg 1-0.

Ramadan is set to finish with Eid celebration on May 2 or May 3 depending on the moon sighting.