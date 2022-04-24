PHOTOS: President Kagame In Uganda for Gen. Muhoozi’s 48th Birthday, Meets President Museveni

President Paul Kagame on Sunday arrived in Entebbe, Uganda, where he attended the official birthday celebrations of Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, President Yoweri Museveni’s firstborn, who turned 48 on April 24.

Upon arrival at Entebbe, the Head of State was received by Gen. Muhoozi himself and other senior officials including the Minister of Security, Jim Muhwezi, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Col. Joseph Rutabana and the Charge d’Affaires at the Uganda High Commission in Kigali, Anne Katusiime, among other officials.

At State House Entebbe, President Kagame was welcomed by President Museveni and the First Lady, Mrs. Janet Kataaha Museveni before he signed a visitors book. It was President Kagame first visit to Uganda in four years.

Gen Muhoozi, a Senior Presidential Advisor in Charge of Special Operations and the Commander of Uganda’s Land Forces, invited President Kagame to his birthday celebrations, which kicked off on April 23, with a marathon and a pre-birthday event at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

President Museveni, tweeted that he held bilateral talks with President Kagame on a number of issues of regional interest, including security, as the two countries look to fully restore bilateral ties which were stained by a number of issues over the past five years or so.

“I received H.E President Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda at State House Entebbe this evening,” President Museveni tweeted.

“I also held bilateral talks with H.E President Paul Kagame on a number of issues, especially on regional peace, stability and cooperation. I welcome H.E Kagame to Uganda.” he added.

President Kagame later attended a State Banquet hosted by President Museveni at State House in honor of the 48th Birthday Celebrations of General Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen. Muhoozi has been instrumental in driving the normalization of ties between Rwanda and Uganda, traveling to Kigali twice this year to hold talks with President Kagame, aimed at removing stumbling blocks that have stood in the way of the relations between the two countries.

I received H.E President Paul Kagame, the President of the Republic of Rwanda at State House Entebbe this evening. pic.twitter.com/BDsmAqbhUY — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 24, 2022