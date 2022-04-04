President Kagame Arrives in Zambia for Two-Day State Visit

President Paul Kagame on Monday morning arrived in Zambia’s touristic capital, Livingstone for a two-day State Visit where he was received by President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport. Upon arrival, the Head of State inspected a guard of honour, accompanied by his host.

According to the Office of the President, the two Heads of State will hold a tête-à-tête followed by a bilateral meeting alongside their respective delegations. Following the bilateral talks, representatives from both delegations will sign Memorandums of Understanding on Mutual Administrative Assistance between Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) and Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA); on Cooperation on immigration Matters; in the field of Health and on Investment Promotion between Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

The MoUs to be signed also entail cooperation in the field of Agriculture; on cooperation in the field of Fisheries and Livestock Development; and on Trade and Investment Cooperation.

The two Heads of State together with Zambia’s First Lady Mutinta Hakainde will also have a tour of Victoria falls, a waterfall on the Zambezi River in Southern Africa that provides habitat for several unique species of plants and animals and later in the day, President Hakainde and First Lady Mutinta Hakainde will host a State Banquet in honour of President Kagame.

On the last day of his State Visit, President Kagame together with President Hakainde and First Lady Mutinta Hakainde will visit Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site that is home to one half of the Mosi-oa-Tunya – ‘The Smoke Which Thunders’ – known worldwide as Victoria Falls on the Zambezi River.

They will also have a guided tour of the Kazungula Bridge, a road and rail bridge over the Zambezi River between Zambia, Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe. The last stop will be to the Kazungula One Stop Border Post.