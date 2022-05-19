Genocide Mastermind Suspect Munyarugarama Confirmed Dead

The United Nations Residual Mechanism (IRMCT) has confirmed the death of another most wanted genocide suspect Phénéas Munyarugarama.

A communique from the Residual Tribunal released on May 18, 2022 stated that Munyarugarama, whose case was transferred to Rwanda in June 2012 by the United Nations International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), died in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) around February 28, 2002, from a natural death.

This according to the Tribunal follows an in-depth investigation on the suspect, which confirmed that he died in the Kankwala region in the DRC.

Munyarugarama is among the most wanted Genocide fugitives whom the US government had put a $5million bounty on information leading to his arrest among like Fulgence Kayishema, Charles Sikubwabo, Charles Ryandikayo and Aloys Ndimbati.

He was Lieutenant Colonel in the former Forces Armées Rwandaises (Ex- FAR) and among the highest ranking military officer at Gako camp, in the Bugesera region of the former Kigali-rural prefecture between early 1993 and 14 May 1994.

He was indicted on crimes of genocide, complicity in genocide ,direct and public incitement to commit genocide, crimes against humanity (extermination, murder, persecution and rape).

The IRMCT Prosecutor General, Serge Brammertz said that the development is a step forward in the Tribunal’s mandate to bring and serve justice for the 1994 genocide survivors and victims of genocide crimes allegedly committed by Munyarugarama in Bugesera district.

His death confirmation follows another similar death confirmation case last week of genocide suspect Protais Mpiranya, who was reported to have died on October 5, 2006 in Zimbabwe.