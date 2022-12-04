RIB Arrests Three Suspects Over Death Of Burundian Truck Driver

Three suspects have been detained by the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), accused of beating to death a Burundian truck driver in a bar scuffle.

Photos showing the death of Emmanuel Muhizi, being strangled have gone viral and according to Dr. Thierry B. Murangira, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau spokesperson, three suspects; Elie Ahishakiye (bar Manager), Jean Claude Habiyaremye (bouncer)and Juvenal Nshizimpumpu, a security guard, have been arrested.

The trio are being detained at Rosororo police station in Gasabo district as further investigations go on, before they are arraigned in court. It is suspected that the deceased, Muhizi was killed out of a revenge fight for having previously beaten one Clement Harushyubuzima, together with another colleague identified as Arthur Niyogusenga in August 2022.

After the August fight, Niyogusenga was arrested but Muhizi was still at large. On returning to the same bar located in Kabuga, Gasabo district, Emmanuel was spotted by the trio, then beaten and strangled to death in a brawl that ensued.

Abanyarwanda ubugome bukomeje kutwokama, hakubitiraho bagafotozi nta ntiteranya ugasanga umuntu yishwe kandi yari gutabarwa. 😭😭😭RIP to this truck driver. pic.twitter.com/QkjuJhHlTA — UMUTIBA w'i 🇷🇼 (@umutibadesign) December 3, 2022

Dr Thierry Murangira calls on all people to desist from revengeful acts out of any conflict. “Any person should not take law into his hands because it is punishable by law. State institutions are there to mediate such cases”, said Dr. Murangira

He added that people should be careful not to fall into such temptations, otherwise the law will deal with them decisively.