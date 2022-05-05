Minister Bamporiki Suspended Pending Investigation On Corruption

President Paul Kagame has this evening suspended Edouard Bamporiki from his duties as Minister of State in Ministry of Youth and Culture, “owing to matters of accountability under investigation.”

The communique that was issued by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente was followed by a tweet by Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB) which shed more light on the matter.

“Bamporiki Edouard who was the State Minister in the Ministry of Youth and Culture is under house arrest, being investigated for serious cases of corruption,” the tweet reads.

Speculations on Bamporiki’s case started early morning in social media.

On Saturday, during Rwanda Patriotic Front(RPF) Inkotanyi congress, President Paul Kagame who is also party chairman said that the issue of corruption is cross cutting in several institutions and condemned it vehemently.