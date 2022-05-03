Rayon Sports Rip Apart Bugesera FC to Qualify for 2022 Peace Cup Semi-final

byAmon Nuwamanya May 03, 2022 at 10:42 pm 0

Rayon sports have sealed a place in the 2022 peace cup semi-final after 3-0 win on aggregate against Eastern based Bugesera Fc.

Rayon  Sports faces Bugesera today at Bugesera tuff in the second leg of 2022 peace cup quarter finals where he maintained a win of 2-0 and makes 3-0 in aggregate.

Rayon sports  started the game brightly as how they did in the first leg where their goal machine and Ugandan born Mussa Essenu registered earlier goal on 13th minute of the first half assisted by Esombe Willy Onana.

Mussa Essenu scored the opener on the 13 minute of the game

Before the end of 45 minutes of the first half the blues created another dangerous counter attack where Esombe Willy scored the second goal assisted by Nizigiyimana Kharim Mackenzie.

Nizigiyimana Mackenzie crossing the ball

Tactically the blues made other changes today compared to the previous game squad played against Police Fc in the national league, where Paixão Santos decides to bring back his key players like team’s skipper Muhire Kevin,Mussa Essenu,Iranzi jean Cloude and Nizigiyimana Kharim.

Samuel and Onana

Chances were far and few on Bugesera Fc’s side as they tried to score some chances but defensively Rayon sports was good and organized.

The Blues will face either Marine Fc or APR FC in the last fourr.

Elsewhere As kigali eliminates Gasogi United with 2-1 goals on aggregate and will face either Police Fc or Etoile de l’est.

As kigali eliminates Gasogi United

Tuesday

Bugesera Fc 0-2 Rayon sports (0-3 Agg)

Gasogi United 1-1 As Kigali (1-2 Agg)

Wednesday

Police Fc vs Etoile de l’est

APR FC vs Marine Fc

Kaneza Augustin (Orange) and Ndekwe Felix

Related News


Leave a Comment