RwandAir Cancels Flights to DRC Cities

Rwanda’s National carrier – Rwandair has announced the suspension of its flights to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) based cities of Goma, Kinshasha, and Lubumbashi.

The development follows RDC’s decision to suspend RwandAir flights.

“Following the decision of the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo to suspend RwandAir flights, RwandAir has decided to cancel all flights to Kinshasha, Lubumbashi, and Goma with immediate effect,” the communique released by RwandAir on Saturday 28 reads.

“We are sorry for the inconveniences and disruption this may cause to our customers and will waive change of reservation fees and offer re-issues or refunds of those affected,” the communique also reads.

The national carrier promises to update its customers when there is a new development.

RwandAir launched its flights to DRC’s capital city Kinshasa on April 17, 2019 with three flights a week.

The carrier’s two more flights in DRC followed with Goma on September 29, 2021 and Lubumbashi on October 15 of the same year. Rwandair operated two flights per week in the two routes.