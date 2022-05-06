Singer Yverry Gets Hitched

R&B sensation Yverry Rugamba finally exchanged vows with his longtime fiancee Uwase Vanessa at Kimihurura sector.

The couple’s civil marriage was presided by Kimihurura sector officials on Thursday 5th May.

After exchanging vows to live and stay side by side as husband and wife, the couple which was donned in red and black headed to M Hotel to welcome family and friends that escorted them to the event.

Local celebrities like Olivs of Active crew, rapper Danny Nanone graced the big day.

Yverry engaged Uwase on 17th March 2020, and after months several tabloids reported that, the couple had issues to the extent that they were even not seeing eye to eye but later Yverry refuted the reports.

Yverry is famous for songs like Nk’uko njya mbirota, Naremewe wowe and many more.

It’s alleged that, the couple is already in preparation for the wedding which is slated to take place early September this year if nothing is changed.