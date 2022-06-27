An Epic Farewell To CHOGM

After a busy week with forums, deliberations, MoUs signing, minutes taking, and name it…the entertainment industry gave its unique touch to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting(CHOGM).

Wrapping up Kigali People Concert, a week long performance at Kisimenti and Biryogo car free zones which kept Kigali lit through CHOGM, on Friday evening, the artistes took music lovers to Rugende and Nyamirambo stadium commonly known as Tapi rouge.

The Ibisumizi’s riderman, the Shimuleta star Platini, veteran artist Abdul Makanyaga, Chris Eazzy, Ariel Wayz, Alyn Sano, Senderi International hit and Nsengiyumva Francois famously known as Igisupusupu also joined from tapis rouge stage.

Traditional artists completed the list to give the day the best colors ever and they include Inganzo Ngari.

If anything however, Chop life concert will be remembered because it sent a message that Rwanda is a market for entertainment events and show on a big scale.

Chop Life brought one of Africa finest DJ Neptunz, Nigerian hit maker, singer and songwriter Tekno Miles, South African rapper and record producer Nasty C and rapper Khaligraph Jones all the way from Kenya.

They were joined by Sawa Sawa hitmaker Bruce Melodie, upcoming artiste Okkama, Kinya Trap Bushari joined by Juno Kizigenza, Arriel Wayz and Kenny Sol. DJ Ira and DJ Toxxyk also made it.

This was Chop Life’s first experience, but, no wonder, the host will Neptunz will consider coming back any time soon.

“It is my first time ever in Rwanda and I will definitely come back,” said DJ Neptunz while winding up his thrilling show at BK Arena.

A massive crowd made it to this concert from ten thousands people capacity, BK Arena in the heart of Kigali.

To wrap up the weekend, comedy lovers flocked to M Hotel on Sunday for Seka Live show. Arthur Nations brought Kenyan Eric Mondi, Elvin Kimenyi and Rusine who, once again cracked ribs of revelers in a story around his parents’ break up.

Artiste and Radio Presenter Uncle Austin who happens to also be Rusine’s boss at Radio Power FM could was so much touched and he handed to him his ATM card to withdraw maximum amount of the day, Rwf 500,000.

Klapton Kibonge followed suit with same amount.