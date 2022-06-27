Rwamagana Promoted to Topflight League

Rwamagana FC is back in the topflight league after 6 years since their relegation to the second tie in 2016.

Rwamagana will join their brothers Sunrise FC in the first division as newly promoted, The two sides will replace Gicumbi FC and Etoile de l’Est who were relegated from the Rwanda Primus national League this month.

Rwamagana registered the ticket after their second leg game against Interforce FC that ended with the win of Eastern boys 1-2 and 1-4 on aggregate.

Sunrise FC comes back in the first league after only one season in the second tie where they lost only one game during their time in the second division. Seninga Innocent was the one on steering as experienced head coach.