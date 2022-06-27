Peace Cup 2022: Rayon Sports Wins Third Place

Rayon Sports Fc ends their 2021-2022 season by securing third place in peace cup after 4-0 win over Police Fc.

Rayon sports secured third in peace cup 2022 today before the final game between APR FC and As Kigali that is due on this Tuesday 28th evening at Kigali Stadium.

Rayon Sports had a better start today against Police Fc in all 90 minutes of the game, controlling much of the possession trying to create goal chances in different ways.

The 45 minutes of the first half ended goalless between both sides. The second half started with the same spirit to the Gikundiro Boys.

It took Rayon Sports skipper Muhire Kevin only 3 minutes after second half kickoff to register the first and leading goal.

On 76’ police FC’s goal keeper Ndayishimiye Eric was red carded after knocking down Mussa Essenu in goal surface and Ishimwe Kevin scored the second on 78th minute of the game via penalty before Ugandan goals machine Mussa Essenu scored the third on 84’ and fourth on 90+2’ respectively.

Police Fc was unlucky today as the first head coach of the club Frank Nutter was absent while the team coached by Alain Kirasa the first assistant coach.

Rayon sport received a cheque of 3 millions Rwandan francs as prize.

Elsewhere in women category, APAER won third place in same competition after their win of 4-1 against Eastern based Bugesera w FC.