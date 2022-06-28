Technical, Vocational Schools Usher Finalists Into National Exams Season

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools have opened the 2022 national examination season with practical exams since June 27.

The exams that are set to wind up on July 15 were launched at SOS technical high school, located in Kinyinya sector, Gasabo district, Kigali city.

TVET programs range from electronics, networking, software management, construction, and catering services to accounting, multimedia to mention quite a few.

Bernard Bahati, Director General of the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) says that 20,136 candidates including 8,929 males and 11,207 females were registered to sit for the exams.

“Their national examinations results reflect what they are capable of doing at work,” Bahati said.

“We have prepared them well both in practices and theory. We hope that the results will be excellent for every participating candidate,” Jean De Dieu Hakizayezu, Director of SOS Technical High School said.

According to Bahati, Rwf 800 million have been allocated to the purchase of supplies to be used during the exam.