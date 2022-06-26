EdTech Monday To Discuss How to Create Resilient Education System

EdTech Monday will return this Monday with the ministry of education experts and internet providers explaining how the country can move towards build a resilient education system.

Edtech is a education program sponsored by Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and

Learning in ICT and Rwanda ICT chambers and aired on every last Monday of the month.

The Episode of June 27, 2022 that will be moderated by radio presenter Natasha Kamanzi will be broadcast live on KTRadio and Kigali Today YouTube channel from 6-7PM will focus on the implementation of a directive by the Ministry of Education referring to the message of the Minister Dr. Valentine Uwamariya delivered during the Mastercard Foundation’s Ministerial Forum organised by the Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning held in May in Kigali, Rwanda.

This episode will discuss “Harnessing the Power of Technology to Create Resilient Education Systems” highlighting main points from the minister’s message including connectivity in schools, trainings

for teachers, parents’involvementand private sector engagement to ensure the accessibility of educational technology in Rwanda

Minister Uwamariya, who was scheduled to appear on the show to highlight this resilience plan will not be available, however the same question will go to other invited panelists including Clement Uwajeneza, Managing Director RwandaEquip- a Government of Rwanda’s transformative programme to make the country’s basic education system globally competitive and Christian Muhirwa, CEO Broadband Systems Corporation (BSC)- a technology company and broadband internet provider advancing Rwanda’s mission of becoming Africa’s ICT hub.

RwandaEquip will explain what they are doing to ensure that teachers are able to deliver lessons using technology and BSC will detail what they are doing to fill the connectivity gap in Rwandan schools as well as make it affordable and accessible for every student and teacher.

Referring to the effects of COVID-19 and the experience on Rwandan education sector, both panelists will

take listeners through measures that should be set to create resilient education systems in Rwanda using technology especially in events of a potential global catastrophe or pandemic.

In the audience engaging show, the host Kamanzi will also give an opportunity to listeners to tell the situation on ground- at their school. They will indicate whether teachers have enough digital skills to deliver lessons using technology and give recommendations on the way forward.