Ambassador Gatete Presents His Credentials to Venezuela President

Ambassador Claver Gatete has presented his letters of credence to President of Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro to represent Rwanda in Venezuela, an event that was held at Miraflores Palace, Tuesday, July 12.

After this event, Ambassador Gatete also held a bilateral meeting with Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa, the Foreign Affairs Minister of the country. The meeting focused on tightening relations between Rwanda and Venezuela.

Venezuela and Rwanda are linked with cordial bilateral relations. The former has its accredited envoy, Jesús Agustín Manzanilla Puppo, with residence in Kenya.

Amb. Gatete is the Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations where he replaced Ambassador Valentine Rugwabiza since January 31, 2022 after serving as the Minister for Infrastructure for four years among other top positions earlier on. He is also Rwandan envoy in Jamaica.