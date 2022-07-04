PM Ngirente Inaugurates State of the Art Munini District Hospital

On the 28th National Liberation Day held in Nyaruguru District, Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente officially inaugurated development projects as a symbol of the country’s progress in liberating Rwandans in many ways.

The projects inaugurated this July 4, 2022, include Munini District Hospital- a state-of-the-art hospital that cost $14.5 million and serves residents in the rural Nyaruguru district of the Southern Province.

The 4-storied hospital is built with a high-end technology that allows the developer to connect three wings, to an extent that one would cross from one wing to the next without having to go out.

Most attractively, the multi-level facility has a rooftop to allow visitors to relax under a cold breeze and admire the beautiful landscapes of Nyungwe forest, and Giseke hill which is believed to be the Source of the River Nile and the most visited Kibeho Holly land respectively.

The hospital which was supposed to be completed in the last fiscal year sits on an area of 18479 square meters with about 300 beds for in-patients.

Other projects that were launched include Munini IDP Model Village, Huye-Kibeho-Munini-Ngoma 66Km road (over $90billion worth), a renovated secondary school (G.S. Munini), and an Early childhood development (ECD) center, a new industrial area, a modern market, and a pigpen which cost over Rwf15.7billion in total.

The Munini IDP model village, the tenth of its kind in the country, is composed of three (3) residential blocks of 16 units to accommodate 48 families composed of 264 persons while the Munini ECD contains three classrooms, a kitchen and a playground will accommodate 90 children.

Nyaruguru citizens also witnessed the launch of another IDP model village in the Ruheru sector (near the Rwanda-Burundi Border) which will accommodate 104 families- composed of 491 citizens.

PM Ngirente said that all these activities are a witness to the government’s ambition to improve the lives of Rwanda and drive a development based on peace and security in the country.

“All these achievements as we all know are because of good leadership. Leadership with a vision led by President Paul Kagame, and on such a date we should thank him for the progress he has brought to citizens,” Ngirente said.

The PM also thanked the people of Nyaruguru for upholding peace and security that has enabled them to have development infrastructure despite the area having been attacked by armed groups which killed, destroyed, and looted property in the area in 2018-2020.

Ngirente asked the residents of Nyaruguru to protect and sustain the existing development infrastructure in the area, which was particularly constructed with government efforts as a way of driving a development liberation struggle following the liberation struggle during the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

He said that the liberation struggle continues and it is the duty of each one to ensure that the current achievements are sustained so that citizens have access to health care, education, and roads.