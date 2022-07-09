Prime Minister Ngirente Opens Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly

Rwanda’s Prime Minister has called on the Francophonie Parliament to be at the center stage of global peace building and engage the youth in the process of sustainable development.

The Prime Minister, Dr. Édouard Ngirente made the remarks while opening the 47th APF meeting happening in Kigali , on behalf of President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.

Ngirente said that the theme of this Session- “Global governance: the role of parliaments for lasting peace”, reflects the central place that must be to occupy parliamentarians in discussions at the global level, in especially French-speaking countries.

The Premier said that the assembly is sincere opportunity to scrutinize major issues around global peace, and very opportunely in a global context marked by conflicts magnitude with potentially devastating transnational effects and thus the need for APF parliament to come up with conclusions and recommendations therein.

“You come from geographical horizons and various socio-political contexts. It is a definite advantage of sharing experiences of good practices, and therefore an opportunity for mutual enrichment. This will no doubt contribute to maintaining the policy of good governance in our French-speaking regions,” Ngirente said.

Picking lessons from the global COVID-17 crisis, Ngirente said it was necessary to adapt to a new context of global governance, which has been evidenced in the vigilance of leaders and resilience of populations to cushion a large part of the multidimensional shocks of this crisis and a new view of working together globally.

“It is important to strengthen collaboration between the government executive and parliament on good terms to stand together against the evils that trouble the world,” Ngirente stated.

Adama Bictogo, the new APF President and also new President of the Ivory Coast National Assembly, lauded the Rwandan government and its leadership for being an example to the APF community in building lasting peace and security.

“For my part, this visit comes to reinforce me on the fundamentals which guide my life but beyond that must guide all of humanity whole and the French-speaking world, namely: Tolerance, Listening, Acceptance of differences, Love and Humility,” Bictogo said.

At the opening of the 47th APF session, Bruno Fuchs was appointed as acting Secretary General of APF.

The APF also paid its tribute to an Ivorian politician, Amadou Soumahoro who served as the Ivorian President of the National Assembly from 7 March 2019 until his death on 7 May 2022. He also served as President of the APF from 9 July 2019 until his death.