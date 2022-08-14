As Kigali Win Ferwafa Super Cup

Haruna Niyonzima Citizens Captain receiving the trophy

As Kigali, a.k.a The citizens have been crowned 2022-23 super cup after beating on penalty the champions of last season and Rwanda premier league giant APR FC.

The performance of both teams was on high speed, tactics and counter attacks were strong especially in the first half but none netted the goal.

As kigali’s head coach Cassa Mbungo Andre

After 90 goalless minutes, the center referee Abdul sent the teams in extra time and still none scored a goal in the 30 minute additional time.

During penalty shootout, As Kigali’s skipper Haruna Niyonzima took the first and scored it while Christian Ishimwe the former As Kigali’s left back missed the second on APR FC’s side.

At the end, As Kigali won the penalty shootout on 5 by 4 of APR FC.

This brought  The Citizens to three consecutive win against APR FC under the former’s head coach Cassa Mbungo Andre who is with the club since April.

The Ferwafa Super Cup is a one-off game held at the beginning of every season and is played between the winners of the Rwanda national League and the national cup known as Peace cup of the previous season.

APR’s coach Erradi Mohammed Adil tells his AS Kigali counterpart “congratulations”

Credit: All photos by Shema

