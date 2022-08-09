Ferwafa Releases 2022/23 Premier League Fixtures  

The Rwanda local Football Federation (Ferwafa) has released fixtures for the upcoming 2022/2023 topflight league.

The fixtures released on this Monday afternoon where the actions are set to commence on August 19th.

According to the fixtures, the season will begin with five games on match day 1 (Friday, August 19), where some big clubs like APR FC will face Musanze FC at Kigali Stadium, As Kigali will face Etincelles FC at Kigali Stadium, Bugera FC will host the green Kiyovu Sports at Bugesera stadium.

In other games, Sunrise will host Police FC at Nyagatare Stadium in eastern while Espoir will host Marine at Rusizi Stadium.

On Saturday, August 20, three more matches will be played: Rayon sports will host Rutsiro FC at Kigali Stadium for the third time since the Western based was promoted in the topflight league.

New comer and Eastern based Rwamagana City FC will host Gorilla FC at Ngoma Stadium while Gasogi United will host Mukura Victory Sports at Kigali stadium.

The biggest match of the season which always has many fans waiting – APR vs Rayon Sports – will be played on December 17th at Kigali Stadium on match day fourteen.

According to the Rwanda local football Federation (Ferwafa), the fixtures may change in accordance with the Ferwafa competitions regulations.