Music Stars Join Family, Friends to Pay Tribute to Late Buravan

Rwandan music community have come together to pay tribute to Yvan Buravan who passed on last week.On Tuesday at Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (Camp Kigali), the biggest names in Rwandan music industry came together to honor and bid a final goodbye to one of their own.

The likes of Andy Bumuntu, Kevin Kade, Israel Mbonyi, Peace Jolis, Ariel Wayz and students of the Nyundo School of Music performed some of Buravan’s biggest hits, while family members and colleagues recount his short but well lived life.

Yvan Buravan whose real names Yvan Burabyo died at age 27 on August 17, 2022 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Buravan started his music career in 2009 under his stage name Yvan Buravan.

Buravan went to Ecole Le Petit Prince, College Amis des Enfants and La Colombiere for primary and secondary before joining University of Rwanda – College of Business and Economics (UR-CBE), to study Business Information and Technology (BIT).

He was an R&B, Afrobeat singer and songwriter whose talent earned him legions of fans and accolades. He started out participating in talent shows in 2009 and 2012, his voice mesmerising judges, before embarking on a solo career.

Buravan was the first Rwandan musician to have won the Prix Decouvertes RFI music award in 2018. His first hit song, ‘Urwo Ngukunda’,came out in 2015 featuring Uncle Austin, who is credited for introducing him to the mainstream music scene. But it was his second single “Malaika” released in 2016 that propelled him into the limelight.

Buravan released his debut album, ‘The love lab’, in the year 2018 after winning the Prix Decouvertes – RFI.

As part of his winning package, he made a tour to 12 African countries, making it his first tour. By the time of his passing, he had released over 30 songs which include ‘Gusaakaara’, ‘Tiku Tiku’, ‘Garagaza’, ‘With You’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Bindimo’, ‘Si Belle’, ‘Just a Dance’, ‘Oya’ and his very last song ‘Big Time’ which was released in June, among others.