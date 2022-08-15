Russia’s Slepov Wins Ironman Competition Rwanda

Ilya Slepov from Russia has won the overall Ironman triathlon, but with trio local teams dominating the race that took place in Rubavu district, Western Province.

Also known as Ironman ‘70.3’ the competition involves 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run.

The Russian came first clocking 04:25:27 while the second place went to Stuart Hayes (04:26:57) and third place to Von Berg (04:32:53).

In the team’s category,Team M9 represented by Germain Ngendahayo, Japhet Muhayimana and Eriezel Bigoyiki won the race.

It was followed by Team Rwanda Beyond represented by Matthew Brokenshire, Fazili Rukara and Jean Ruberwa.

On the 3rd seat was Team Gl, represented by Emmanuel Mutabazi, Jean de Dieu Twibanirenimana and Vital Gatete.

Organised by the World Triathlon Corporation the competition involved over 150 athletes from 37 countries, including 28 Rwandan nationals.

Male athletes had the most presence, accounting for 75% of all competitors. Rwanda had the highest representation (18%), followed by South Africa (16%), Kenya (13.5%), the United States (10%), and Great Britain (9%) in that order.

Rwanda hosts this competition, following her announcement from Ironman Group as the latest Ironman 70.3 Triathlon destination and being added to the 2022 race calendar, in January this year.

The race was officially launched by Ildephonse Kambogo, Mayor of Rubavu district, at Gisenyi Public Beach at 8 AM.

According to the plan, participants in Ironman 70.3 Rwanda will complete a multi-lap 21.1km run route that traverses Lake Kivu’s shoreline, a 1.9km swim along the lake’s edge, and a 90km cycle circuit.

The participants begun by swimming, then riding bikes from lake Pfunda, cross the street to Karongi, and return to Kivu Serena Hotel. They then went 45 kilometers to Kigufi, Kivu Paradise Resort, and Kivu Serena Hotel.

To complete the requisite 90 kilometers, they repeated the round again.

A total of 21 kilometers were covered by competitors in the last leg.

All photos by Moise Niyonzima, Multimedia, Kigali Today Ltd