Rwf 5000, Lowest Entry Fee On Rayon Sports Day

Rwandan topflight league Rayon Sports FC has released the UMUNSI W’IGIKUNDIRO (Rayon Day) entry fees where the lowest ticket price is five thousand Rwandan francs, (Rwf 5000).

Gikundiro will host the Venoms on Monday, August 15th 2022 at Kigali Stadium in a friendly game known as Rayon Day.

This comes just days after the Vipers beat Tanzania’s big giant Young Africans 2-0 by Milton Karisa and Bright Anukani in Dar es Salaam for Yanga Africans day.

On this day Rayon Sports will launch new players and jerseys while the attendees will be entertained in many different ways from 12pm Kigali time at the venue.

The match against Rayon Sports will reunite Vipers coach Roberto Oliveira with his former team.

Rayon sports set entrance fees as follow:

Regular: Rwf 5000

VIP: Rwf 8000

VVIP: Rwf 20,000