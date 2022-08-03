The Ben Arrives In Kigali for Rwanda Rebirth Celebration Concert

The US-based singer, Mugisha Benjamin renowned for stage name as The Ben arrived in Kigali today August 03 for the homecoming Concert “Rwanda Rebirth Celebration”.

The artiste was welcomed by organizers of the concert at Kigali International Airport.

The Rwanda Rebirth Celebration concert is scheduled to take place at the BK Arena on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The Ben alias ‘Tiger B’ will be joined by artists including Bushali, Kenny Sol, Chriss Eazy, Marina, Bwiza and Dj Toxxyk.

The concert which was previously scheduled to take place on Canal Olympia, was moved to BK Arena.

Apart from moving the venue of the concert, not much has changed about the entrance tickets, and the artists who will perform.

However, there has been a slash as of the cost of booking a table from Rwf 500,000 to Rwf 200,000 or Rwf 250,000 if one pays on d-day.

Entrance fees to the show are Rwf 10,000 for regular seats, Rwf 20,000 on the ground floor and the VIP seats and Rwf 50,000 for VVIP.

Among the students, the early birds have paid Rwf 5000.

Meanwhile, on the d-day, Rwf 5000 increment will apply on either ticket.